Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MANH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.77. 32,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,126. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 63.78%. The business had revenue of $162.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $3,499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,863,510.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $297,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,840. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

