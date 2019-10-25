ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MAN. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Shares of NYSE MAN traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.00. 322,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,552. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $61.57 and a fifty-two week high of $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.86.

ManpowerGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ManpowerGroup news, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 14,871 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $1,256,302.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,228 shares in the company, valued at $610,621.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sriram Chandrashekar sold 6,789 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $606,257.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,410 shares of company stock worth $2,012,062. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,966,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,009,000 after purchasing an additional 563,771 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3,391.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,167,000 after purchasing an additional 444,119 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,131,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,908,000 after purchasing an additional 224,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,108,000 after purchasing an additional 201,806 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 973,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,020,000 after purchasing an additional 184,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

