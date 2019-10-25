Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 52.6% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 75.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,130.25.

Shares of MKL traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,112.51. 503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,820. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,162.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,102.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $950.16 and a 12 month high of $1,216.47.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Markel had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 37.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 2,955 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,111.37, for a total transaction of $3,284,098.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,060,960.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 1,368 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,114.64, for a total value of $1,524,827.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,726,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $8,289,503. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.