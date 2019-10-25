Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,509,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,047,000 after acquiring an additional 292,830 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $109.57. The stock had a trading volume of 84,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,305. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $113.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.29.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nomura set a $136.00 price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $105,986.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,561.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $397,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $742,642 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

