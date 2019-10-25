MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $73.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $63.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

MTZ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,766. MasTec has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $68.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.51.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,501,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,644.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,983,440. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,607,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in MasTec by 83.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 27.6% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 50,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 28.2% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 130,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in MasTec by 49.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

