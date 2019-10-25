Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s 10th Largest Position

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.6% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $29,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.8% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.9% during the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 23.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $275.71 per share, with a total value of $413,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,645.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total value of $632,206.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,019 shares of company stock valued at $33,728,660. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $268.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.86. The company has a market cap of $265.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $171.89 and a 1 year high of $293.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Nomura raised their target price on Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson set a $320.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

