Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA stock opened at $268.75 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $171.89 and a 1 year high of $293.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.86. The firm has a market cap of $265.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mastercard from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $292.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.09.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $789,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.96, for a total value of $2,051,122.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,992,604 shares in the company, valued at $30,457,508,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,019 shares of company stock worth $33,728,660. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.