McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MCS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price (up previously from GBX 125 ($1.63)) on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 137 ($1.79) price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective (up previously from GBX 149 ($1.95)) on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 142.89 ($1.87).

MCS traded down GBX 4.10 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 148.30 ($1.94). 552,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. McCarthy & Stone has a 12 month low of GBX 121.40 ($1.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 159.60 ($2.09). The company has a market cap of $797.93 million and a PE ratio of 19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 6.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 146.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 137.33.

In related news, insider Patrick Hole sold 17,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95), for a total transaction of £25,814.25 ($33,730.89).

About McCarthy & Stone

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

