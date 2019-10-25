McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 573.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,644 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in McKesson by 111.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 733,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,640,000 after acquiring an additional 386,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,894,000 after acquiring an additional 308,554 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in McKesson by 65.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 515,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,491,000 after acquiring an additional 204,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in McKesson by 102.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 387,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 195,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of McKesson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.20.

In related news, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total transaction of $190,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,988 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCK traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.47. 24,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,268. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $153.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. McKesson had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $55.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

