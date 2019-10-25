Medical Properties Trust (MPW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Medical Properties Trust has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.56-1.58 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $192.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.11 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 129.20% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.53. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $20.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.18.

In related news, insider R Steven Hamner sold 70,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $1,243,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,312,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,331,245.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Steven Dawson bought 7,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.07 per share, for a total transaction of $135,091.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,777.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,464 shares of company stock worth $6,603,573 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

