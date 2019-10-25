Memetic / PepeCoin Market Cap Reaches $301,991.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bittrex. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $301,991.00 and approximately $9,025.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

