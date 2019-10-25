Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) vs. Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Head-To-Head Review

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) and Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mereo BioPharma Group and Alimera Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group N/A N/A N/A Alimera Sciences -24.81% N/A -97.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mereo BioPharma Group and Alimera Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mereo BioPharma Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alimera Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Alimera Sciences has a consensus price target of $2.33, indicating a potential upside of 530.63%. Given Alimera Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alimera Sciences is more favorable than Mereo BioPharma Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mereo BioPharma Group and Alimera Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group N/A N/A -$42.75 million N/A N/A Alimera Sciences $46.97 million 0.56 -$16.38 million N/A N/A

Alimera Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Mereo BioPharma Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.4% of Alimera Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Alimera Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alimera Sciences beats Mereo BioPharma Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a novel antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; MPH-966, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company also develops OMP-305B83 and OMP-313M32, which are anti-cancer therapeutic candidates in clinical development stage. Mereo BioPharma Group plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness. Its ILUVIEN is inserted in the back of the patient's eye in a non-surgical procedure, which allows for a self-sealing wound by delivering a continuous microdose of the non-proprietary corticosteroid fluocinolone acetonide in the eye. The company has a collaboration agreement with EyePoint Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. for the development and sale of proprietary insert technology to deliver other corticosteroids to the back of the eye for the treatment and prevention of eye diseases in humans or to treat diabetic macular edema. It sells its products through sales force, as well as through distributors. The company serves physician offices, pharmacies, and hospitals. Alimera Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

