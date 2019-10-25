Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of MTH traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.11. The company had a trading volume of 342,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,958. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average is $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $940.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $1,023,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 166,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $10,482,949.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 702,425 shares of company stock worth $44,685,523 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

