Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $101.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.94 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.57%.

Shares of CASH traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 41,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,778. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.75. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CASH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley set a $38.00 target price on Meta Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $39.00 target price on Meta Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

