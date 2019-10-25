Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 15,701 Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 15,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $628,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,032 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $129,064.32.

On Monday, September 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 444 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $14,887.32.

On Friday, September 20th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 9,972 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $330,970.68.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,206 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $35,577.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 78 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $2,534.22.

On Friday, August 30th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,484 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $114,867.48.

On Thursday, August 8th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 43,954 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,274,666.00.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $37.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.30. Natera Inc has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. Natera had a negative return on equity of 273.92% and a negative net margin of 46.78%. The firm had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Natera by 23.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Natera by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Natera by 575.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Natera by 37.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Natera from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

