Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lessened by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,528 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.9% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in Microsoft by 274.5% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $139.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,074.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $93.96 and a 1 year high of $142.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.18 and its 200 day moving average is $133.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,940 shares in the company, valued at $59,562,604.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $5,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,785,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Nomura set a $161.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $169.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.69.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.