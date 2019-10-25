Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MobileIron, Inc. is engaged in providing security and management solutions for mobile applications, content, and devices. The Company provides software tools for device management, activity intelligence, and security. MobileIron offers multi-OS mobile device management software, mobile application management, Wireless Expense Management, Enterprise Mobility, Mobile Device Security and Bring-Your-Own-Device privacy controls, MobileIron Virtual Smartphone Platform. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Get Mobileiron alerts:

MOBL has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut Mobileiron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Mobileiron in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mobileiron from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mobileiron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mobileiron currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.81.

NASDAQ:MOBL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.18. 18,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,865. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.55 million, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.58. Mobileiron has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $50.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.66 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 89.20% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mobileiron will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Lp Storm III sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $8,762,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tae Hea Nahm sold 274,427 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $1,855,126.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,133,327 shares of company stock valued at $14,395,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 23.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,495,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,249,000 after acquiring an additional 552,694 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 25.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,442,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,346,000 after acquiring an additional 687,700 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,814,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 55,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 271.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,288,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 941,078 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mobileiron (MOBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.