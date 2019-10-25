Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Trading Up 10.9% Following Earnings Beat

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $146.66 and last traded at $144.13, approximately 3,331,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 305% from the average daily volume of 821,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.92.

The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. Nomura reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.81.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Bruce Bruckmann purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.69 per share, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 286,691 shares in the company, valued at $33,740,663.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.98 per share, with a total value of $1,374,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,059.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 166.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after buying an additional 85,391 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 30.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 34,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

