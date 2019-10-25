Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.96. The stock had a trading volume of 27,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $48.71. The firm has a market cap of $773.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $43.91.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.20 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Bob Farahi sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,247.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 380,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,133,375.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 57,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 61.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 154.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

