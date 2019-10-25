Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

MNR has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of MNR stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $14.68. 7,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $15.76.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.91 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is 78.16%.

In other news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 895,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,655,751.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $243,997.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,880 shares of company stock valued at $338,088. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,343,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,605,000 after purchasing an additional 57,989 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,149,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,426,000 after acquiring an additional 306,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,616,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,451,000 after acquiring an additional 92,502 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,073,000 after acquiring an additional 46,797 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2,150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,800 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.