Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $168.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Monolithic Power Systems updated its Q4 2019 guidance to EPS.

MPWR traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $152.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,616. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.61. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $101.99 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital set a $180.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.17.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $274,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $151,293.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,362,363.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,974 shares of company stock valued at $33,414,583 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

