Morgan Stanley Raises Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Price Target to $22.00

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TSG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins cut Stars Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stars Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut Stars Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a neutral rating on shares of Stars Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stars Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.45.

TSG traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.30. 223,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,526,723. Stars Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $637.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.97 million. Stars Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stars Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stars Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in Stars Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 51,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Stars Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Stars Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

