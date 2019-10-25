Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 119.0% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 44.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $203.25 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $161.05 and a 1 year high of $224.91. The company has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.33 and its 200 day moving average is $199.53.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total transaction of $7,005,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,823,258.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total value of $1,606,536.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,126 shares of company stock worth $11,752,684 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CME Group from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.14.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

