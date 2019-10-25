Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Buys 5,952 Shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) by 35.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 31.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 85,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 22.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 30,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

PDT opened at $18.14 on Friday. John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 6.7%.

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

