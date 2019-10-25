Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Daily Journal Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 13,860,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,286,000 after buying an additional 12,662,079 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 115.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,824,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,965,000 after buying an additional 2,046,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 140.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,104,000 after buying an additional 1,172,955 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,974,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,279,000 after buying an additional 1,140,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,197. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day moving average of $53.07. The company has a market cap of $89.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

