Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 3,552 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the third quarter valued at $359,000. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.0% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 69,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2,776.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 78,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 75,538 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 17.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 230,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 33,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 18.4% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ET. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

ET stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

