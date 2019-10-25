Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 513 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,950,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $916,992,000 after buying an additional 100,636 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,767,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,825,000 after buying an additional 127,070 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,794,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,124,000 after buying an additional 226,689 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,743,000 after buying an additional 214,053 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $66.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average of $64.98. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $67.08.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.