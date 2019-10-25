Murat Armutlu Acquires 1,000 Shares of MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY) Stock

MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY) Director Murat Armutlu bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$52.75 per share, with a total value of C$52,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,635,250.

TSE MTY opened at C$53.18 on Friday. MTY Food Group Inc has a 52 week low of C$51.61 and a 52 week high of C$73.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.13.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$163.06 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group Inc will post 3.4611351 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTY. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

