NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) Sees Large Volume Increase

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,762,864 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14,373% from the previous session’s volume of 81,273 shares.The stock last traded at $3.24 and had previously closed at $2.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52.

Get NANO DIMENSION/S alerts:

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. NANO DIMENSION/S had a negative return on equity of 61.91% and a negative net margin of 164.75%.

About NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an additive electronics provider. The company offers DragonFly Pro precision system for additive manufacturing of printed electronics. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink, as well as provides Dragonfly and Switch software to manage design file and printing process.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for NANO DIMENSION/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NANO DIMENSION/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.