NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Trading 1.6% Higher

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB)’s share price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.75 and last traded at $43.75, 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 85% from the average session volume of 594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $322.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of -0.08.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.42 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

NASB Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NASB)

NASB Financial, Inc operates as the unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, which include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, brokered accounts, and certificates of deposit.

