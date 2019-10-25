National Bank Financial Increases Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$64.00

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.’s FY2019 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IAG. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

IAG stock opened at C$61.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.65. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 52-week low of C$41.32 and a 52-week high of C$61.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.64.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.47 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$4.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. will post 4.8544458 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

