Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $123.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Natus Medical updated its Q4 guidance to $0.44-0.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $33.10. 472,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,171. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.07. Natus Medical has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTUS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.