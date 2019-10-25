Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.33 million. Navient had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 8.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

NAVI stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a current ratio of 13.16 and a quick ratio of 13.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.16.

NAVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Navient from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

