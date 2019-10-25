NCC Group (LON:NCC) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on the stock.

NCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on NCC Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

LON:NCC traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 187.60 ($2.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,427. The firm has a market cap of $521.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 180.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.02. NCC Group has a 12 month low of GBX 111.50 ($1.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 202.40 ($2.64).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

