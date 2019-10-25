NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.75 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) will post sales of $60.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NCS Multistage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.54 million and the highest is $61.00 million. NCS Multistage reported sales of $62.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCS Multistage will report full-year sales of $205.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $207.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $229.46 million, with estimates ranging from $214.00 million to $255.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NCS Multistage.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.83 million. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 112.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of NCS Multistage in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NCS Multistage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 42,500 shares of NCS Multistage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Marty Stromquist acquired 39,912 shares of NCS Multistage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $89,802.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 144,912 shares of company stock valued at $310,752 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 56,646 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 254,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 140,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 98,884 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCSM stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. NCS Multistage has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $12.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCS Multistage (NCSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.