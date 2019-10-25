Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurotrope, Inc. is focused primarily on the development and commercialization of Alzheimer’s disease therapeutic products related diagnostics. The Company develops and markets two product platforms, including a non-invasive diagnostic test for Alzheimer’s disease and a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, both of which are in the clinical testing stage. Neurotrope, Inc. is based in Plantation, Florida. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NTRP. ValuEngine raised Neurotrope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

NASDAQ NTRP opened at $0.66 on Friday. Neurotrope has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neurotrope will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Neurotrope by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Neurotrope by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 35,464 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Neurotrope by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Neurotrope by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 229,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Neurotrope by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 47,609 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neurotrope

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

