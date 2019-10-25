New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Shares Up 7.6%

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) shot up 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.56, 375,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 78% from the average session volume of 210,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of New Concept Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

New Concept Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had 153 producing gas wells; 31 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.