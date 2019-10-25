New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) CEO Acquires $265,000.00 in Stock

New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) CEO Robert Hamwee purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NMFC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.48. 36,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,902. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $66.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NMFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Round Table Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,620,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,093,000 after purchasing an additional 87,147 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,947,000 after buying an additional 475,629 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 794,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 707,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Finally, Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after buying an additional 63,537 shares during the period. 34.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.