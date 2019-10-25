New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,232 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Chubb worth $100,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Chubb by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Chubb by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,058,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $1,027,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,618.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,880 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.60. The firm has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Chubb’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

