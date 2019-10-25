New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $153.16 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of NVIDIA worth $153,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $452,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.2% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 149,192 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2,473.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.46.

NVDA stock traded up $5.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.24. 229,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,734,767. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.85 and its 200 day moving average is $168.58. The firm has a market cap of $118.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.05. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $222.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director James C. Gaither sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $1,823,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,361.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.45, for a total value of $29,774.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,528.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,383 shares of company stock valued at $11,625,217 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

