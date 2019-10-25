New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,034 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,077,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $182,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10,615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,580,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968,947 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 18,092.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,553,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,365,000 after buying an additional 2,539,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after buying an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,838,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,664,000 after buying an additional 1,610,006 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2,073.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,103,000 after buying an additional 547,493 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.80.

Shares of HON traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.41. 160,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $178.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.46 and a 200-day moving average of $168.61.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.95%.

In other news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

