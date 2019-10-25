New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 48,397 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,922,192 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 48,397 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 0.8% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Comcast worth $312,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.35.

Comcast stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.43. The company had a trading volume of 350,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,454,405. The firm has a market cap of $207.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.55.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.