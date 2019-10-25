NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NEWT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of NEWT stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,228. NEWTEK Business Services has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $428.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 68.61% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $14.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.85%. This is a boost from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.59%.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $41,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,029,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,566,231.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,698 shares of company stock valued at $56,379 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

