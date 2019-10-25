Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) PT Raised to C$17.00 at National Bank Financial

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NEXA stock opened at C$13.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.11, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.04. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of C$9.40 and a 52-week high of C$17.81.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.