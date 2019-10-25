NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 86 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 83,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,811,000. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.62 and a 200 day moving average of $228.33. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52-week low of $167.48 and a 52-week high of $247.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

CP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.31.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.