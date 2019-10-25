NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New $149,000 Investment in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

NYSE GMED traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average of $46.02. Globus Medical Inc has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $57.83.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $150.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.93 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $2,466,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,233,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,384 shares in the company, valued at $468,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

