NEXT (LON:NXT) Given New GBX 6,400 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 5,600 ($73.17) to GBX 6,400 ($83.63) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NXT. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, October 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NEXT to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 5,600 ($73.17) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,988.89 ($78.26).

NXT stock opened at GBX 6,712 ($87.70) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.89. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 3,970 ($51.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,976 ($91.15). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,206.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,814.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,250.37.

In related news, insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,605 ($86.31), for a total transaction of £10,105,650 ($13,204,821.64).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

