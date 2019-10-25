NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Raised to $260.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NEE. Guggenheim upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays cut NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.43.

NYSE NEE traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $236.41. 74,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,424. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $164.78 and a 52 week high of $239.89. The stock has a market cap of $113.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 4,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $1,109,707.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $10,339,836.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $9,657,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,576 shares of company stock worth $21,514,886. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,979 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Mirova lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,657.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 144,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,583,000 after purchasing an additional 136,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

