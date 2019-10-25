Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,238 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 2,066,068 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Nextera Energy Partners were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEP opened at $52.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.73.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($1.61). Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nextera Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

