NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Major Shareholder Sells $2,403,568.72 in Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 30,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $2,403,568.72. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NGM stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $19.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.71. The company had revenue of $25.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,109,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $564,000.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

